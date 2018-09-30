Reconstruction of 296,514 houses completed: NRA

At least 296,514 houses, out of 555,612 that were damaged by the devastating earthquake of April 25, 2015, have completed reconstruction.

According to the latest statistics of National Reconstruction Authority (NRA), the the remaining 205,998 houses are in the process of rebuilding.

As the statistics of less affected 18 districts is yet to be compiled, the NRA expected that the number of houses which have already completed reconstruction has reached 350,000.

Likewise, the NRA hoped that the houses that are under construction will be completed after Dashain and Tihar, and the reconstruction of the remaining houses will also be started.

NRA spokesperson Pitambar Ghimire said the responsibility given to the local level and a technical team including engineers to be deployed to the local level will be helpful in completing the under construction houses.

“Support of the beneficiaries, local level and political parties is essential to take ahead the reconstruction works,” he said.

The number of beneficiaries eligible for housing grant is estimated to be around 723,728. Of them, 717,964 have already received first installment of the house rebuilding aid.

Similarly, 503,036 and 266,904 people have already received second and third tranche of housing grant.

The number of beneficiaries for housing grant has reached 810,690 after addressing the grievances. Likewise, the number beneficiaries in the retrofitting list has reached 61,891.