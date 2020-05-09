Rapid Need Assessment: Cohesive Response to COVID-19 in Nepal - May 7th, 2020

Background

On 11 March 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 Pandemic. To date1 there have been 3,772,367 confirmed cases across the world, with 264189 deaths globally. In response to the public health threat of COVID-19, countries across the world have implemented a range of social distancing measures, including full lockdowns of their societies, and as a result their economies. This has led to two concurrent global crises-a health crisis as well as an economic one-engulfing the world.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) expects a devastating 6.7 percent loss in working hours globally in the second quarter of 2020, equivalent to 195 million full-time workers-125 million of which are in Asia and the Pacific3. Migrants, displaced people and informal workers are facing a stark trade-off between safeguarding their lives and livelihoods.

About this briefing paper

This briefing paper aims to provide an overview of the impacts of COVID-19 to date in Nepal from a ‘micro’ view based on a rapid assessment on the ground, and from a desk review of relevant international and national reports and publications; and make recommendations for cohesive and impactful response to the Government of Nepal, development partners including International NGOs to alleviate immediate suffering of most vulnerable communities. The Rapid Need Assessment undertaken by World Vision International Nepal (WVIN) and its partners across 12 districts in Nepal in late April 2020.