The Qualitative Study on Assessing Supply Side Constraints Affecting the Quality of Adolescent Friendly Health Services and the Barriers for Service Utilization in Nepal

CHAPTER 1

INTRODUCTION

1.1 The health of adolescents in Nepal

Adolescents (10-19 years old) account for nearly a quarter (approximately 6.4 million or 24.2%) of Nepal's population.This developmental stage marks the critical transition from childhood to adulthood, during which physical, emotional, cognitive and social changes expose adolescents to new health needs and risks. It is also a period when opportunities to modify health risks and behaviours are great, with implications for health and wellbeing in later life as well as for health of future generations.

While generally considered a healthy time of life, adolescents in Nepal face a number of challenges including harmful gender norms and practices including early marriage, dowry and Chaupadi* trafficking, negative peer pressure, limited economic opportunities, and limited youth participation within family, community and at national level. Consequently, adolescents suffer from preventable poor health, especially related to mental health, substance use, poor nutrition and injury and, in particular, poor sexual and reproductive health (SRH).

The mean age of menarche in Nepal is 13.5 years, and semenarche 14.5 years, heralding the onset of puberty. This period brings significant physical and emotional changes and with it a need for SRH information and services. Available data suggest that many adolescents are not well prepared for this transition. While most adolescents are aware of some of the physical changes of puberty, comprehensive knowledgeabout SRH is low and only half of adolescents have discussed puberty with parents or received information through school. A 2007 study of adolescent girls aged 13-15 years reported that only 41% had adequate knowledge about menstruation and only 13% practiced good menstrual hygiene.

Onset of sexual activity is common during this age group. The 2010/11 Nepal Adolescents and Youth Survey (NAYS), the first nationally representative household survey focusing on adolescents, reported that 38% of boys and half of girls aged 15-24 years had ever had sexual intercourse. According to the 2011 Demographic Health Survey (DHS), 7% of girls and 3% of boys of this age have had sex before the age of 15.

Sexual activity among girls occurs almost universally within the context of marriage. While the age of first marriage is increasing, 60% of girls are married by the age of 20 and 7% before the age of 15. Early marriage is associated with early pregnancy and can also increase the risk of other adverse outcomes such as sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and gender-based violence. Despite strong socio-cultural disapproval of premarital sex, one in five unmarried boys aged 15-24 years report having had sex , and some studies have suggested that the prevalence of premarital sex among males, particularly in urban areas, is increasing. Boys are also more likely to report higher risk sexual behaviours, as adolescents are key affected populations, including adolescents living with HIV. With the rising age of marriage, premarital sex is also increasing among girls: a 2006 study of urban factory workers aged 14-19 years reported that one in eight unmarried females had ever had sex.

Available data indicate that adolescents have a significant unmet need for comprehensive SRH information and services. Awareness of HIV and STIs is high, however less than a third of adolescents have comprehensive understanding of HIV prevention, girls more so than boys. Comprehensive knowledge about family planning, reproduction and pregnancy is also low and misconceptions are common. Adolescents, females, particularly adolescent girls, are also less likely than adult women to have discussed family planning with a health worker either at a facility or through outreach services.

In addition to inadequate knowledge, many adolescents also lack self-efficacy and life skills in relation to safer sex and prevention of HIV. Use of condoms at first sex, last sex, and consistent use is low among this age group: NAYS reported that only a third of sexually active adolescents males used a condom at last sex. Use of modern methods of contraception has increased in the last decade, however only 21% of currently married girls aged 15-24 years use a modern method of contraception and more than a third have an unmet need for family planning – the highest of any age group.

Subsequently, adolescents suffer a disproportionate burden of poor SRH. Key indicators are summarised in Table 1.1. According to the 2011 DHS, more than 11% of girls aged 15-24 years who have ever had sex report having had an STI or STI symptoms in the previous 12 months. Seven percent of boys report the same, with the prevalence of STI or STI symptoms in this age group more than double that of all other ages. The majority of key populations, including people who inject drugs, women who sell sex, and men who have sex with men, are aged less than 25 years and/or initiate high risk behaviours during adolescence. These key affected populations account for a significant proportion of new HIV infections and also suffer high rates of STIs.

While adolescent fertility rates have declined in Nepal over the past two decades, 2011 estimates indicate that 39% of girls have commenced childbearing by the age of 19 years. Early pregnancy is associated with poorer health and socioeconomic outcomes for girls and also higher rates of preterm birth, low birth weight and neonatal mortality.While the majority of adolescent pregnancies occur within marriage, many are unintended.

Other health risks affecting adolescents in Nepal are less well described in published literature, but include: injury due to road traffic accidents; high prevalence of iron deficiency anaemia, particularly among girls; and substance use, including tobacco smoking, alcohol and cannabis. Poor mental health is also an important health concern among this age group: 11% of adolescents in the NAYS reported that they had felt sad or depressed for several days in the previous 12 months, but 80% did not seek care for these problems.