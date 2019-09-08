QRCS, QFFD provide emergency shelter aid for Nepal flood victims [EN/AR]

August #, 2019 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has immediately responded to the devastating flash floods in southeastern and central Nepal. With funding from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), QRCS launched a humanitarian response plan to alleviate the impact of the floods and landslides.

As the disaster occurred, QRCS activated its Disaster Information Management Center (DIMC) to coordinate with other partners. A field team from QRCS’s representation mission in Nepal took part in the assessment done by Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS), government operations teams, and National Crisis Management Committee (NCNC).

According to the assessment reports, the most affected areas were Mahottari and Rautahat Districts.

QFFD-funded emergency shelter solutions and hygiene kits were distributed by QRCS and NRCS to 2,000 affected families (10,000 persons). Each parcel contained tarpaulins, ropes, blanket, family-size hygiene kit, and mosquito nets to reduce infection risks.

Over four consecutive days, the country saw a spell of heavy rain, which caused severe monsoon floods, as usual every summer in southeastern Asia. The severity of floods varies from year to year and from country to country, depending on the climatic conditions.

The landslides blocked main roads and destroyed bridges in Kathmandu and other cities. Many villages and homes were submerged due to the overflowing of four rivers. A recent official situation review showed 108 dead, 29 missing, and dozens injured, as well as 92,560 affected families, 20,352 displaced families, 20,273 totally destroyed homes, 41,044 partially damaged homes, and dozens of damaged schools and public facilities.

For the time being, response priorities include emergency shelter and nonfood items (NFIs). Other interventions will be developed during the 2nd phase of early recovery.

QFFD has already supported previous humanitarian assistance interventions in Nepal. In 2017, it was one of the first to proceed with funding emergency response intervention to reduce the damage caused by natural disasters in the country.

QRCS has been operating in Nepal since 2013, with many water, sanitation, health, and food security projects. In April 2015, a representation mission was established to respond to a massive earthquake, by deploying the mobile medical clinic, installing the Kit 5 water system, distributing food and nonfood aid, and providing power generators for public facilities. The mission also contributed to the response to the 2016, 2017, and 2018 floods.

Over the period 2013-2019, QRCS implemented $3 million worth of projects, benefiting up to 1.5 million persons.