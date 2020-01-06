QRCS, Eid Charity support food security for poor families in Nepal [EN/AR]

January 6th, 2020 ― Doha: The representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Nepal has completed a project to support food security and livelihood for rural families in southern parts of the country, in cooperation with Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS).

With $133,781 funding from Eid Charity, the project covered a total of 21,840 beneficiaries in Chitwan District, Province No. 3.

The purpose of the project is to improve food security services, by enhancing agricultural and livestock breeding activities for the poorest families. The project has 700 families (3,640 persons) as direct beneficiaries, in addition to 3,500 families (18,200 persons) as indirect beneficiaries in Mangalpur, Jagatpur Bazaar (Bharatpur Metropolitan City), Madi Gardi, Madi Bagauda, Madi Kalyanpur, Ayodhyapuri, and Rapti Piple.

Under the project, local farmers and small landlords received equal supplies of basic agricultural resources such as seeds and fertilizers, to enable them to work in spite of the abject poverty, low standard of living, and lack of government subsidies.

Also, heads of sheep were distributed, whether to be used in agricultural activities or as a source of milk. Priority was given to the families with female breadwinners.

According to the progress reports, the project distributed 3,000 kg agricultural seeds (5 kg per family) and 9,000 kg of fertilizers (5 kg Diammonium phosphate [DAP] and 10 kg urea per family) to 600 families (3,000 persons).

Other achievements included marketing training for 700 families, livestock breeding and dairy farming training for 100 families, distribution of 100 cows to 100 families to produce dairy milk, and networking with dairy product manufacturers in Chitwan.

Nepal is one of the poorest Asian countries, with a long history of unrest and recurrent disasters. Under its strategy of empowering the vulnerable and building safe and resilient communities, QRCS began operating in Nepal in 2013, with water and sanitation projects.

In the aftermath of the 2015 earthquake, a representation mission was established to undertake emergency response. The scope of work was expanded to include livelihood, food security, health care, shelter, and emergency relief.

So far, these operations have benefited around 1.7 million persons, with a total value of $2.9 million.

