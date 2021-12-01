Qatar Fund for Development sends a shipment of urgent medical assistance to the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal

A shipment of medical assistance sent by Qatar Fund for Development has arrived in Kathmandu, the capital of the friendly Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal. This shipment is sent in order to support the efforts of the Federal Republic of Nepal to combat the emerging COVID-19 virus pandemic, including 50 ventilators with a load weighing about 475 kg.

The shipments were received by Mr. Nasser Al Ghanim Al Maadeed, Third Secretary of the Mission, a representative of the Embassy of the State of Qatar, and Dr. Pawan Jung Ramayaji, Director of the Department of Therapeutic Medicine Services in the Nepalese Ministry of Health.

On this occasion, His Excellency Mr. Khalifa Al-Kuwari, Director-General of Qatar Fund for Development, stressed the importance of such assistance in order to complement the great efforts being made by the State of Qatar to combat the outbreak consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly after the outbreak of new variants, which have had a significant negative repercussion on the world, and created many difficulties at all levels.

His Excellency added that, in the basis of the common international responsibility, the State of Qatar is standing at the forefront in confronting this pandemic. He asserted the vital role that the State of Qatar plays under its clear-sighted leadership, assisted by its fraternal and friendly States, to contribute effectively to relief the affected countries, in recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to reduce and prevent its spread.

On this occasion, His Excellency Yousef bin Mohammed Al-Hail, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, affirmed that this assistance is an extension of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, to send medical assistance to friendly Nepal in support of its efforts to confront and contain the outbreak of the emerging COVID-19 , which is an expression of the close relationship between the two friendly countries, and evidence of solidarity and joint cooperation. His Excellency also stressed the need for all peoples to work together in order to confront and eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic.

It should be noted that this urgent assistance provided by the State of Qatar to fraternal and friendly countries is part of the efforts to combat the spread of this pandemic, which is considered a common threat facing the entire world.