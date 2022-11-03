Qatar Fund for Development sends 4 tons of medical aid to Nepal

Qatar Fund for Development sent 4 tons of Oxygen Concentrators and 164 kgs of Remdesivir injections to address the COVID-19 pandemic in Nepal.

The cargo and its documents were handed over by Mr. Khalid Abdualla Al-Ibrahim, first secretary at Qatar Embassy in Kathmandu, to the representatives of Nepal Ministry of health and Population Mr. Om Prasad Upadhyaya, Immunization Officer, and Ms. Samikshya Thapa, Pharmacy Officer from Department of Health Service.

This aid is expected to play a pivotal role in promoting the healthcare system and will contribute to combating COVID-19’s widespread in Nepal.