The Provision of COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal through the COVAX facility

The Government of Japan has decided to provide approximately 1.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX facility, to Nepal, as part of assistance by Japan to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Nepal. On August 5 and 6, approximately 510 thousand doses and 330 thousand doses of those will be airlifted from Japan to Nepal.

Since April 2021, the number of new infections of COVID-19 in Nepal has remained at a high level but the inoculation rate of COVID-19 vaccine stays low at about 6.7 percent of the population. Under the circumstances, the administration of vaccines is an urgent issue for the Government of Nepal.

The vaccines we provided are expected to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Nepal. Japan will continue to provide various assistance in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations towards the earliest convergence of COVID-19.

[Note] COVID-19 situation in Nepal

As of August 2, approximately 700 thousand confirmed cases and 10 thousand deaths have been reported in Nepal. The number of newly confirmed cases has surged at a high level since April. Approximately 6.16 million doses of vaccine have been administrated in Nepal, and only about 6.7 percent of the population has completed the required number of vaccinations. This grant of vaccines is a response to the urgent situation where there remain those without any prospects of receiving the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.