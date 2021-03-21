Project Information Sheet: Promoting Action for Disaster Risk Governance and Working to Achieve Preparedness for Risk Reduction through Technical Assistance in Nepal (PARIWARTAN)

BACKGROUND

In 2015 the Government of Nepal (GoN) restructured into three tiers: federal, provincial and local. There are today 7 provinces and 753 municipalities. Strengthening the capacity and supporting the provincial and local governments (PG/LG) including the disaster management committees is highly important as Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) is a shared responsibility of all tiers of the Government. LGs have started to formulate laws to support the implementation of the DRRM Act 2017. The GoN also introduced the Disaster Risk Reduction National Strategic Plan of Action 2018 – 2030 based on the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015 - 2030. Through the OFDA project phase I, IOM supported the Government in taking forward the Sendai Framework priority areas by contributing to the indicators of the Plan of Action. IOM aims to continue this effort and support the Government in achieving its DRM strategies together with the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 Agenda.

Building upon the learnings and foundations established by phase I, OFDA supported IOM with phase II ‘Promoting Action for Disaster Risk Governance and Working to Achieve Preparedness for Risk Reduction through Technical Assistance in Nepal (PARIWARTAN)’ project which will be implemented over the next two years. The project aims to assist GoN to enhance the DRM governance at federal, provincial and local levels. In order to achieve this, the project will support in strengthening the legal framework of both the provincial and local levels taking into account the roles and responsibilities of the federal, provincial as well as local governments for effective and efficient disaster prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery activities.

PROJECT OBJECTIVE:

The objective of the project is to contribute to improved federal, provincial and municipal DRRM legislative regulatory framework that facilitates timely and comprehensive Disaster Management with strengthened capacity to develop resilient community.