Project Information Sheet: Effective case management by strengthening Isolation Centres and Ground Crossing Points (GCPs) management for Rapid Response and Preparedness against COVID-19

BACKGROUND

Nepal shares a long and open border with India, granting citizens of both countries free cross-border movement following the Treaty of Peace and Friendship in 1950. Along the border there are numerous ground crossing points (GCPs), of which the majority are informal and 13 are formal government-designated crossing points.

In an effort to stop the spreading of the virus, the Government of Nepal, while maintaining the open GCPs, established health desks for screening migrants crossing the border.

Following the second wave in the country, a number of gaps at the GCPs were identified and raised, including low testing capacity, insufficient screening, recording and reporting of migrant movement and COVID-19 positive cases, lacking protection referral services and lacking access to isolation centres for identified positive cases.

This project targets six GCPs and six isolation centres in each GCP with the aim to support the local and provincial governments of the targeted locations in addressing the identified gaps and concerns and strengthening the overall management at entry points. The project seeks to achieve sustainable management and preparedness for high migrant flows in each location to promote safe, orderly and dignified migration.