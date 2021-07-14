Press Release on vaccines support from Japan

The Government of Nepal welcomes the decision of the Government of Japan to provide Nepal with about 1.6 million doses of Japan-made AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX facility. The announcement of this vaccine support was made today by His Excellency Mr. MOTEGI Toshimitsu, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan. An arrangement will be made to transport the vaccines to Nepal at the earliest opportunity with the completion of due procedures.

The Government of Nepal sincerely appreciates and thanks the Government of Japan for providing the life-saving vaccines at this trying time.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Singha Durbar, Kathmandu

13 July 2021