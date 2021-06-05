Press Release on Medical Assistance from Republic of Korea

Nepal received a medical consignment of 17,760 sets of RT-PCR test kits provided by the Government of the Republic of Korea today. H.E. Mr. Park Chong-suk, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (ROK) to Nepal, handed over the medical assistance to Dr. Roshan Pokherel, Chief Specialist at the Ministry of Health and Population in a brief hand-over ceremony held at Tribhuvan International Airport this afternoon.

The Government of Korea is also providing Nepal with 378 oxygen concentrators which will arrive in Kathmandu next month.

The representatives of the Ministry of Health and Population, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and KOICA, among others, were also present during the handover ceremony.

The Government of Nepal sincerely appreciates the Government and people of the ROK for the support of critical medical items at a time when Nepal is fighting against the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic.

04 June 2021