Press Release on hand-over of Covid-related support from Italy

Under the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism, Italy has extended support of medical equipment and supplies to help Nepal fight the surge of COVID-19 cases. Her Excellency Ms. Nona Deprez, the Ambassador of EU to Nepal, along with the Honorary Consul of Italy based in Kathmandu, handed over the medical support to Dr. Roshan Pokhrel, Chief Specialist at the Ministry of Health and Population, at a brief ceremony held at the Tribhuvan International Airport this morning.

The Italian consignment contains 20 ventilators, 6,000 isolation gowns and 10,000 protective overalls.

The Government of Nepal remains thankful to the Government and people of Italy for their generous support of life-saving materials received at this hour of difficulty.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Singh Durbar, Kathmandu

25 June 2021