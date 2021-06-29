Press Release on hand-over of Canadian medical support

In response to the request of the Government of Nepal, the Government of Canada has delivered a consignment of critical medical support to help Nepal fight the COVID-19 pandemic. At a brief ceremony held at the Tribhuvan International Airport yesterday, the support materials were handed over to Dr. Roshan Pokhrel, Chief Specialist at the Ministry of Health and Population by Dr. Buddha Basnyat, Honorary Consul of Canada in Kathmandu.

The items arrived in a charter flight sent by the Canadian Government include 27 ventilators and the related consumables, 15,048 face shields and 1890 disposable gowns.

The Government of Nepal expresses sincere gratitude to the Government and friendly people of Canada for the timely cooperation that will complement the ongoing efforts for prevention, treatment and control amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Singh Durbar, Kathmandu

25 June 2021