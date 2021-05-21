Press release on China’s medical assistance to Nepal

The Government of the People’s Republic of China, the Provincial Governments as well as other organizations in China have provided various life-saving medical equipment and supplies to help Nepal fight against Coronavirus.

As a part of grant assistance, China provided 3,500 oxygen cylinders and 10 ventilators, out of which 2,000 oxygen cylinders and 10 ventilators have already been airlifted and the rest of the oxygen cylinders are being delivered at Rasuwagadhi border port shortly. Similarly, another consignment of 40 portable ventilators, 20 automated analyzers, 10 DR machines, 20 portable ultrasound, and 30 anesthesia machines worth 5 million RMB is being handed over to the Nepali side at Tatopani border port by next week.

Meanwhile, the Government of the People’s Republic of China has announced additional grant assistance of 5 million RMB under which items such as 650 oxygen concentrators, 20,000 oxygen nasal cannulas and 20,000 oxygen face masks will be provided to Nepal by next month.

The Government of Sichuan Province of China delivered by a chartered aircraft on May 19, 2021 medical supplies that include 300,000 disposable surgical masks, 162,880 N95 masks, 10,000 medical protective clothing, 500 ear thermometers, 50 non-contact infrared thermometers equivalent to 3.06 million RMB.

Besides, the Government of the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) of China has handed over the first batch of 150 liquid oxygen cylinders to the Consulate General of Nepal in Lhasa today. The donated Liquid Oxygen is equivalent to 30 thousand liters of liquid oxygen. The liquid oxygen cylinders are expected to arrive in Tatopani border port on 22 May 2021. Meanwhile, the TAR Government of China has announced to provide additional medical equipment and materials that include 200 ICU beds, 5 ventilators, 10 oxygen concentrators, 800 oxygen gas cylinders with oxygen and 15,000 antigen kits.

The Red Cross Society of China is providing Nepal Red Cross Society 90 oxygen concentrators, 2000 coverall and 700,000 surgical masks, which are being handed over tomorrow. Several private organizations in China have also provided medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators, oxygen regulators and valves, oxygen cylinders to Nepal.

The Government of Nepal appreciates and thanks the Government of the People’s Republic of China and its provincial Governments for the generous support at this difficult time. The medical equipment and materials are managed by Ministry of Health and Population.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Singha Durbar, Kathmandu **

**20 May 2021