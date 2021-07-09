Press Release on arrival of medical support from Israel

A special flight of Nepal Airlines brought from Israel a consignment of medical support today. The consignment consists of medical equipment and supplies including ventilators, oxygen concentrators, masks, PPEs and coverall, provided by the Government and people of the State of Israel as well as the Nepali community living in Israel to support the ongoing fight against COVID-19 in Nepal. The Embassy of Nepal in Tel Aviv coordinated for mobilization of the support. The consignment was received by the representative of the Ministry of Health and Population at the airport. H.E. Mr. Hanan Goder, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal, and Mr. Harishchandra Ghimire, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were also present on the occasion.

The Government of Nepal expresses its gratitude to the Government and friendly people of the State of Israel as well as the Nepali community in Israel for their generous support of essential medical items to Nepal at this time of need.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singh Durbar, Kathmandu 8 July 2021