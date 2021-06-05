Press Release on the arrival of Covid-related health equipment and medical supplies from the Government of the United Arab Emirates

A special flight, carrying health equipment and supplies provided by the Government of the United Arab Emirates to support the Government of Nepal in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic, arrived Kathmandu this morning. The shipment consisting ventilators, trolleys, masks, coverall gown and goggles was handed over to the representative of the Ministry of Health and Population by the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates, Kathmandu. The support received today is in response to the request of the Government of Nepal.

The Government of Nepal expresses its gratitude to the Government of the United Arab Emirates for the generous support that complements our efforts for treatment, prevention and control of the pandemic.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Singh Durbar, Kathmandu

2 June 2021