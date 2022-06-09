Post-distribution monitoring report: Multi-purpose cash relief delivered through Nepal’s Social Security Allowance programme

This case study documents implementation of a Shock Responsive Social Protection in Nepal in action, implemented by the Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS), with support from the Danish Red Cross (DRC) and in collaboration with local government, in response to the October 2021 floods in Kailali District, Nepal. Specifically, the content describes NRCS’ multi-purpose cash (MPC) pilot implemented in Tikapur and Janaki municipalities, which leveraged elements of Nepal’s Social Security Allowance (SSA) programme, to provide cash assistance to flood-affected households. A discussion on the results of the intervention’s post-distribution monitoring (PDM) survey process is then presented, before finally, a selection of next steps concerning the ongoing ECHO-funded Forecast-based Action (FbA) and Shock Responsive Social Protection (SRSP) project, as well as tentative proposals to policy makers on key findings and lessons learned by the Red Cross project team over the course of the implementation of the SRSP pilot intervention.