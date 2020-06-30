Post Distribution Monitoring of 30 days COVID-19 Response

The Post Distribution Monitoring Report covers three major distribution made by World Vision International Nepal in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the first 30 days of emergency response. Food items, non-food items including hygiene kits and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) with an infrared thermometer. World Vision handed over 1000 sets of PPE, 130 infrared thermometers to federal, province and district level government body. In addition, World Vision also supported food items, non-food items, food and hygiene materials to the community people, quarantine or isolation centre and municipalities in collaboration with Partner Non-Government Organization (PNGO) in the working districts.