Population Mobility and Public Health Risk Mapping - COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan in Nepal (2020): Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City

1. INTRODUCTION

The Coronavirus disease 2019, hereinafter referred to as COVID-19, is caused by SARS CoV-2 Virus and is the third recorded animal-to-animal transmission of a Coronavirus, after Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS, 2002), and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS, 2012). The first COVID-19 case was detected in Hubei Province, China, on 17 November 2019. Since then, the disease has spread throughout the globe to the extent to be declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), on 11 March 2020. As of 14 November 2020, the number of cases stands at 53,164,803, including 1,300,576 deaths worldwide.

In Nepal, the first case of COVID-19 was reported on 23 January 2020. As of 14 November 2020, the total number of confirmed cases in Nepal stands at 206,353 and 1,202 deaths. Since the detection of the second positive case on 24 March 2020, the Government of Nepal (GoN) has taken several steps to control transmission and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the society, including enforcement of nation-wide lockdown, closure of international border, testing of suspected cases, isolation, treatment, contract tracing, and management of quarantine centres.

1.1 POPULATION MOBILITY MAPPING (PMM)

The Population Mobility Mapping was developed through an adaptation of IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) and has been implemented as part of the response and preparedness plan to several outbreaks, specifically the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in West Africa (2014-2016), the Democratic Republic of Congo (2017, 2018-2020), Burundi, South Sudan and Uganda (2019), as well as the plague outbreak in Madagascar (2018). The aim of PMM is to understand the dynamics of human mobility and identify the most vulnerable, priority locations within and outside the border. The findings enable the Government, communities and various actors to prevent the introduction or to limit the spread of infectious diseases and other public health threats, directly affected by human mobility. The Population Mobility Mapping was selected by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) as part of the national COVID-19 Response and Preparedness Plan.

Specific locations to conduct the PMM activities were selected. The selection was based on three main criteria; a) existing knowledge on health risks and general epidemiological information, b) population mobility dynamics based on local available information, and c) accessibility and resources availability. Based on this, nine (9) Municipalities were identified in three (3) Provinces in Nepal:

I. Sudurpashchim Province

1. Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City (Kailali District)

2. Bhimdatta Municipality (Kanchanpur District)

3. Dasharatchanda Municipality (Baitadi District)

II. Province 5

4. Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City (Banke District)

5. Krishnanagar Municipality (Kapilvastu District)

6. Siddharthanagar Municipality (Rupandehi District)

III. Province 1

7. Biratnagar Metropolitan City (Morang District)

8. Mechinagar Municipality (Jhapa District)

9. Suryodaya Municipality (Ilam District)

This report will present the PMM results conducted in Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City, Province 5, between 9 and 16 September 2020.

1.2 MUNICIPALITY PROFILE

Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City is located in Banke District, in the south-western part of Nepal. Situated in a plain (150 m above sea level), the municipality is over 500 km away from Kathmandu, the capital city. It covers a total of 85.94 sq. Km (see Map 1), and borders with Kohalpur Municipality in the north, Duduwa Rural Municipality in the east, Janki Rural Municipality in the west, and India in the south. According to the census in 2011, the population living in the area is 138,951 (70,877 men and 68,074 women).

The main source of income in the municipality is business. In Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City there are one zonal hospital and 11 health posts, for a total capacity of 150 beds. Registered health workers are 150.

1.3 OBJECTIVES

The PMM has four main objectives: