Population Mobility and Public Health Risk Mapping - COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan in Nepal (2020): Biratnagar Metropolitan City

1. INTRODUCTION

The Coronavirus disease 2019, hereinafter referred to as COVID-19, is caused by SARS CoV-2 Virus and is the third recorded animal-to-animal transmission of a Coronavirus, after Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS, 2002), and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS, 2012). The first COVID-19 case was detected in Hubei Province, China, on 17 November 2019. Since then, the disease has spread throughout the globe to the extent to be declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), on 11 March 2020. As of 9 December 2020, the number of cases stands at 67,210,778, including 1,540,777 deaths worldwide.

In Nepal, the first case of COVID-19 was reported on 23 January 2020. As of 9 December 2020, the total number of confirmed cases in Nepal stands at 241,995 and 1,614 deaths. Since the detection of the second positive case on 24 March 2020, the Government of Nepal (GoN) has taken several steps to control transmission and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the society, including enforcement of nation-wide lockdown, closure of international border, testing of suspected cases, isolation, treatment, contract tracing, and management of quarantine centres.

1.1 POPULATION MOBILITY MAPPING (PMM)

The Population Mobility Mapping was developed through an adaptation of IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) and has been implemented as part of the response and preparedness plan to several outbreaks, specifically the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in West Africa (2014-2016), the Democratic Republic of Congo (2017, 2018-2020), Burundi, South Sudan and Uganda (2019), as well as the plague outbreak in Madagascar (2018). The aim of PMM is to understand the dynamics of human mobility and identify the most vulnerable, priority locations within and outside the border. The findings enable the Government, communities and various actors to prevent the introduction or to limit the spread of infectious diseases and other public health threats, directly affected by human mobility. The Population Mobility Mapping was selected by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) as part of the national COVID-19 Response and Preparedness Plan.

Specific locations to conduct the PMM activities were selected. The selection was based on three main criteria; a) existing knowledge on health risks and general epidemiological information, b) population mobility dynamics based on local available information, and c) accessibility and resources availability. Based on this, nine (9) Municipalities were identified in three (3) Provinces in Nepal:

I. Sudurpashchim Province

1. Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City (Kailali District)

2. Bheemdatta Municipality (Kanchanpur District)

3. Dasharathchanda Municipality (Baitadi District)

II. Lumbini Province

4. Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City (Banke District)

5. Krishnanagar Municipality (Kapilvastu District)

6. Siddharthanagar Municipality (Rupandehi District)

III. Province 1

7. Biratnagar Metropolitan City (Morang District)

8. Mechinagar Municipality (Jhapa District)

9. Suryodaya Municipality (Ilam District)

This report will present the PMM results conducted in Biratnagar Metropolitan City, Province 1, between 3 and 7 October 2020.

1.2 MUNICIPALITY PROFILE

Biratnagar Metropolitan City is located in Morang District, in the south-eastern part of Nepal. Situated in a plain (80 m above sea level), the municipality is over 370 km away from Kathmandu, the capital city. It covers a total of 125 sq. Km (see Map 1), and borders with Budhiganga Rural Municipality, Gramthan Rural Municipality, and Duhabi Rural Municipality in the north, Katahari Rural Municipality and Jahada Rural Municipality in the east, India in the south, and Barju Rural Municipality in the west.

According to the census in 2011, the population living in the area is 250,812 (127,914 men and 122,898 women). The main sources of income in the municipality are agriculture and business. In Biratnagar Metropolitan City there are a total of 21 urban health centres, including one (1) zonal hospital, one (1) Primary Health Care Center, and 19 health posts, for a total capacity of 356 beds. Registered health workers are 272, with 67 doctors, 77 nurses, 81 auxiliary nursing midwives, and 47 auxiliary health workers.

1.3 OBJECTIVES

The PMM has four main objectives: