Population Mobility and Public Health Risk Mapping - COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan in Nepal (2020): Sudurpashchim Province
INTRODUCTION
The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), firstly detected in China in November 2019, has spread throughout the globe to the scale of a pandemic, declared by the World Health Organization (WHO). In Nepal, the first case of COVID-19 was reported in January 2020. As of 4 November 2020, the total number of confirmed cases in Nepal stands at 179,614, and 1,004 deaths. The Government of Nepal (GoN) has taken several steps to control transmission and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the society. Among them, the Population Mobility Mapping (PMM), was selected by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) as part of the national COVID-19 Response and Preparedness Plan. The project covers 3 provinces (Sudurpashchim Province, Lumbini Province, and Province 1) for a total of 9 municipalities (Dhangadhi, Bheemdatta, Dasharathchanda, Nepalgunj, Krishnanagar, Siddharthanagar, Biratnagar, Mechinagar, and Suryodaya) and was rolled out together with the implementing partner, the Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS).
POPULATION MOBILITY MAPPING
The PMM was developed through an adaptation of IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) and has been implemented as the response and preparedness to several outbreaks, such as the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD). The aim of the PMM is to understand the dynamics of human mobility and identify the most vulnerable, priority locations within and outside the border. The findings would enable the Government, communities and various actors to prevent the introduction or to limit the spread of infectious diseases and other public health threats, directly affected by human mobility.
OBJECTIVES
PMM has four main objectives:
Identify travellers’ profiles and mobility patterns with health related impacts.
Identify vulnerable places where travellers or mobile populations gather and interact with each other or with local communities, which are at risk of both contracting and spreading infectious diseases and other health threats.
Identify priority sites with limited capacities to prepare and respond to public health emergencies.
Identify priority public health actions and resource allocations, in order to develop action plans aimed at strengthening public health emergency preparedness and response capacities.
