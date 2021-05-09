Population Mobility and Public Health Risk Mapping - COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan in Nepal (2020): Sudurpashchim Province

INTRODUCTION

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), firstly detected in China in November 2019, has spread throughout the globe to the scale of a pandemic, declared by the World Health Organization (WHO). In Nepal, the first case of COVID-19 was reported in January 2020. As of 4 November 2020, the total number of confirmed cases in Nepal stands at 179,614, and 1,004 deaths. The Government of Nepal (GoN) has taken several steps to control transmission and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the society. Among them, the Population Mobility Mapping (PMM), was selected by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) as part of the national COVID-19 Response and Preparedness Plan. The project covers 3 provinces (Sudurpashchim Province, Lumbini Province, and Province 1) for a total of 9 municipalities (Dhangadhi, Bheemdatta, Dasharathchanda, Nepalgunj, Krishnanagar, Siddharthanagar, Biratnagar, Mechinagar, and Suryodaya) and was rolled out together with the implementing partner, the Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS).

POPULATION MOBILITY MAPPING

The PMM was developed through an adaptation of IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) and has been implemented as the response and preparedness to several outbreaks, such as the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD). The aim of the PMM is to understand the dynamics of human mobility and identify the most vulnerable, priority locations within and outside the border. The findings would enable the Government, communities and various actors to prevent the introduction or to limit the spread of infectious diseases and other public health threats, directly affected by human mobility.

OBJECTIVES

PMM has four main objectives: