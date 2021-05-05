Population mobility and public health risk mapping - COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan in Nepal (2020): Suryodaya Municipality

1. INTRODUCTION

The Coronavirus disease 2019, hereinafter referred to as COVID-19, is caused by SARS CoV-2 Virus and is the third recorded animal-to-animal transmission of a Coronavirus, after Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS, 2002), and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS, 2012). The first COVID-19 case was detected in Hubei Province,

China, on 17 November 2019. Since then, the disease has spread throughout the globe to the extent to be declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), on 11 March 2020. As of 9 December 2020, the number of cases stands at 67,210,778, including 1,540,777 deaths worldwide.

In Nepal, the first case of COVID-19 was reported on 23 January 2020. As of 9 December 2020, the total number of confirmed cases in Nepal stands at 241,995 and 1,614 deaths.2 Since the detection of the second positive case on 24 March 2020, the Government of Nepal (GoN) has taken several steps to control transmission and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the society, including enforcement of nation-wide lockdown, closure of international border, testing of suspected cases, isolation, treatment, contract tracing, and management of quarantine centres.