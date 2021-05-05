Population mobility and public health risk mapping - COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan in Nepal (2020): Lumbini Province

INTRODUCTION

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), firstly detected in China in November 2019, has spread throughout the globe to the scale of a pandemic, declared by the World Health Organization (WHO). In Nepal, the first case of COVID-19 was reported in January 2020. As of 14 November 2020, the total number of confirmed cases in Nepal stands at 206,353, and 1,202 deaths. The Government of Nepal (GoN) has taken several steps to control transmission and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the society. Among them, the Population Mobility Mapping (PMM), was selected by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) as part of the national COVID-19 Response and Preparedness Plan. The project covers 3 provinces (Sudurpashchim Province, Lumbini Province, and Province 1) for a total of 9 municipalities (Dhangadhi, Bheemdatta, Dasharathchanda, Nepalgunj, Krishnanagar, Siddharthanagar, Biratnagar, Mechinagar, and Suryodaya) and was rolled out together with the implementing partner, the Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS).