Political economy of 2020 landslides, road construction and disaster risk reduction in Nepal

1. Background

In 2020, Nepal’s mid-hills faced an unprecedented number of landslides. Unpacking the genesis of landslides in Nepal brings a myriad of factors into light: political, socio-economic, and natural context. Landslide hazards are linked to hydro-meteorological conditions, such as extreme rainfall and cloudburst and geophysical conditions (drainage systems and/or earthquakes).

Changes in land use cover and development interventions are also important catalysts in slope failures. Politics and power shape development interventions, such as informal road building, which can be linked to slope failure. This brief examines the linkages among natural landscapes, development, and disasters. It suggests a way forward for effective preparedness and response to mitigate landslides.

2. Why this analysis?

The causal factors of landslides extend beyond the obvious natural reasons. Thus, it is necessary to understand the political economy context that enlightens the landslide hazards differently. This Political Economy Analysis (PEA) focuses on the drivers of political behaviour, who the main “winners” and “losers” are, and the implications for development strategies, policies, and programs. It unpacks the interests and incentives of different groups while examining the dynamic interactions among social, political, economic, and natural systems.

It does so by focusing on 2020 landslide disasters and also looks into historical landslide events, the science behind slope failure, and the nation’s response to landslides. Specifically, it examines the linkage between landslides and road construction in Nepal applying a mixed analysis of technical and political economy perspectives. It is based on a broad literature review of landslides and road construction in Nepal and consultations with key actors.