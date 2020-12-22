‘People-to-People’ Support - An Exemplary Contribution Towards Nepal’s Recovery Efforts

Kathmandu, 21 December 2020 –

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Nepal informed that a project funded by the people of Thailand to support the Nepalese people for their recovery and reconstruction efforts from the earthquake 2015 has concluded on an exemplarily successful note. The results of the project were presented today in Kathmandu.

Some of the tangible achievements of the project are: 1. Constructed Eight earthquake-resistant multi-purpose community centers at eight districts hit worst by the earthquake; 2. Assisted local authorities in identification and mapping of total of 32 open spaces that can be used for life-saving activities at the onset of disaster; 3. Reached out to more than 5,000 local people – including youths and women, and those in decision making positions - to raise awareness about protection of open spaces.

In the aftermath of the 2015 earthquakes, the Government of Thailand and IOM Nepal stepped up in 2018 to support the efforts of the Government of Nepal in sustainable recovery and construction aiming at reducing the challenges the country has been facing due to natural hazards related disasters, the subsequent displacements, while building communities resilient to disasters.

Addressing the event, Ambassador of Thailand to Nepal H.E. Vosita Vorasaph congratulated IOM for the success of the project. He also underlined the strong ties between Nepal and Thailand and said “The assistance from Thai people to Nepalese in their recovery efforts reflects that Thailand always values its bond with Nepal”.

“Nepal is recognized as the 20th most disaster-prone country in the world. It is crucial for us to be prepared to provide humanitarian assistance to displaced populations and to build resilience to better respond at time of natural disasters,” said Ms. Lorena Lando, IOM Nepal Chief of Mission addressing the event.

“IOM, as the global migration agency, brings a unique perspective and added value to global efforts in reducing disaster risk and building resilience, and IOM stands ready to support all three tiers of government to reduce disaster risks and assist vulnerable communities and migrants in building a disaster-resilient society,” she added.

Similarly, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Urban Development Mr. Surendra Mohan Shrestha thanked the Government of Thailand for its support to Nepal in building more resilient communities in inclusive manner after the earthquake 2015.

The project has also supported creating a module on open spaces into the Building Information Platform Against Disaster (BIPAD), owned by the Government of Nepal. BIPAD will display information on open spaces in 13 municipalities, identified and verified by IOM in coordination with local and federal governments in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Provinces.

Similarly, the project also conducted trainings for elected and municipal officials on disaster risk reduction and management and technical support in developing a draft disaster management fund mobilization guideline.

The community centers will prioritize the most vulnerable people affected by a disaster, including pregnant women, children, people with special needs and the elderly. It will provide an immediate safe shelter. In normal times, the center serve as a venue for community and municipal activities - for community-based trainings, recreational pursuits, information dissemination, income generating initiatives and as a safe activity space for women and youth.

The project has delivered 13 publications, including Open Space Map Atlases of identified open spaces in all eight municipalities. Those include details regarding the selection criteria that can be used by the local governments to enhance disaster preparedness and raise awareness on where to resort in case of a disaster.

The project entitled People to People Support for Building Community Resilience through Recovery and Reconstruction in Nepal was implemented by IOM under the leadership of the Government of Nepal, mainly the Ministry of Urban Development, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration.

As a co-lead for Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster in humanitarian emergencies (CCCM), IOM Nepal contributes to the government’s efforts in disaster risk reduction and on building resilient communities.

