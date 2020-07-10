Overnight landslides in Kaski and Lamjung claim 10 lives

Seven people were killed in three different landslides in Kaski, while three of the same family were killed in a landslide in Lamjung.

Lal Prasad Sharma

At least ten people died in multiple landslides in Kaski and Lamjung district on Thursday night.

Seven people lost their lives in three different landslides, triggered by incessant rains, across various parts of Kaski district.

Kaski Police DSP Subas Hamal informed that five people including three children were killed in the landslide that swept away one house in Sarangkot Gothadi in Pokhara Metropolitan City at around 2:30am on Friday.

The police further informed at least 10 people were injured in the same incident. All of them had gathered at the house for a birthday celebration when the landslide occurred.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital and Gandaki Hospital, said Hamal.

Likewise, a landslide killed one in Hemja, Pokhara-25 while another landslide at Paitedaanda in Pokhara-26 claimed one life.

Meanwhile, a landslide that occurred in between Kalimati and Fusre Khola has obstructed the Siddhartha Highway, police said.

Similarly, three people of the same family died in a landslide that occurred following heavy rains in Besisahar Municipality in Lamjung at around 10 pm last night.

Authorities informed that a family of three including an 8-year-old was killed in the disaster.

The deceased were pulled out from the landslide debris and taken to Lamjung District Community Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Aash Gurung contributed reporting from Lamjung.