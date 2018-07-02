02 Jul 2018

Over dozen villages prone to flooding in Morang

Report
from The Kathmandu Post
Published on 01 Jul 2018 View Original

More than a dozen of villages in Morang district are in high risk of flooding.

Nepal Red Cross Society Morang Chapter has said dozen plus villages were facing risk of inundation due to the flooding in Bakraha, Ratuwa, Lohandra, Chisang, Singiya, Keshliya rivers in the district.

In view of the flood with the monsoon getting active, Morang Chapter of Nepal Red Cross Society has been conducting awareness programmes with the coordination of local levels. It has been urging the locals to remain alert over the disaster.

District President of the Society, Subodh Kumar Singh, said the floods in the local rivers and streams cause human and physical loss. As per the Red Cross report, the people in the vicinity of Bakraha River are in high risk of floods and inundation.

The Bakraha River poses threat to the people from Madhumalla, Mechedangi, Govindapur, Itahar, Bardanga and Hasandah villages in the district.

Similarly, Ratuwa River is a big threat to Itahar, Sijuwa and Mahadeva settlements, while Lohandra River threatens life and property at Matiyari and Dhokardhar.

According to the Society, 14 persons were killed in flooding while two went missing in the district last year. Similarly, more than 3,500 households were displaced by the inundation.

Urlabari Municipality Mayor, Khadga Fago, however, said local levels have allocated budgets for the preparedness of possible risk of flood and inundation. Ward chairs and members were given special responsibility to make people aware of it, he added. RSS

Published: 01-07-2018 17:20

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.