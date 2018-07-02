Outbreak of Malaria in Mugu infects 16 villagers

Jul 1, 2018-At least 16 people in Righa, Khatyad Rural Municipality-8 are reportedly infected with malaria, a mosquito-borne infectious disease caused by Plasmodium parasite. Ten of these victims were recently infected.

District Heath Officer Dr Gyaneshwor Shrestha said the disease outbreak was first reported in Righa village from mid-April.

Dr Shrestha said blood samples of the patients tested positive for malaria.

A medical team led by an Auxiliary Health Worker Bali Bahadur Budha has been sent to the affected areas for treatment.

Health workers say they face difficulties in controlling the spread of the disease as the numbers of patients increase each day.

Malaria is a life-threatening disease that prevails in tropical climate. A patient suffering from malaria complains of fever, fatigue, nausea and headache, doctors say. People are frightened after the spread of disease in their village. Janmajaya Bhandari, a local man of Aamgaun, said people are not willing to go to Righa village after the rise in malaria patients.

Last year, 85 people contracted the mosquito-borne disease in Righa village.

Published: 01-07-2018 08:12