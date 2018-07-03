One more dead in Banke floods, toll reaches three

Jul 2, 2018-One more person has died in floods that occurred in Banke following heavy downpour since the past two days. The death toll in Banke floods has now reached three.

According to the police, Ranjit Pasi, 5, of Gohwa in Kohalpur Municipality-4 drowned in a nearby drain following a flood on Monday afternoon. Pasi was playing at the spot and died as he did not know how to swim.

Earlier today morning, two people had died after being swept by floods in Jethinala River at Baijyanath Rural Municipality of Banke district.

Tula Budha, 65, of Baijyanath Rural Municipality-5, and Lok Bahadur Sunar, 35, were swept while crossing the river that flooded due to incessant rains for the past two days, Police Inspector Niranjan Ghimire said.

In another incident, the floods triggered by continuous downpour have obstructed Nepalgunj-Gulariya postal road at Khajura of Nepalgunj. The water level in Podari rivulet grew and started flowing from the road. Locals saved a motorbike rider he was trying to salvage his bike from the flooding.

Nepalgunj has been deluged due to the rains. A pond has been formed at Setu Bika Chok in the town.

Published: 02-07-2018 14:07