One more body recovered from Parbat landslide site

The landslide that occurred on Saturday night has killed nine people.

One more body has been recovered from the site of a landslide that occured in Durlung, Parbat, on Saturday, June 13.

Locals on Wednesday recovered the body of a 14 year old from a resting spot about two hundred metres below the settlement, said Dola Raj Sharma, a local.

According to Inspector Buddhi Prasad Subedi, a joint team of Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and Nepal Army was involved in the search operation. Nine people were killed in the landslide; the bodies of three victims were recovered on Saturday night while five bodies were found on Sunday.

The landslide that occurred at a settlement near Kafalchaur Secondary School was triggered by heavy rainfall. It started from the Raniban Community forest and swept away a roadway some 30 metres below before destroying two houses and damaging several others.