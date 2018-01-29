Number of beneficiaries approved for second tranche crossed 2 hundred thousand

The number of beneficiaries approved for the second tranche, of the government private housing grant, in most earthquake affected 14 districts, has crossed two hundred thousand. According to the data provided by Ministry of Urban Development-Central Level Implementation Unit (MoUD-CLPIU) this Tuesday until four in the afternoon, the total approved beneficiary count was 2,04,993.

The deadline for beneficiaries, who received their first tranche by mid-January 2017, to apply for the second tranche was until mid-January 2018. In the context of this deadline, there was a significant growth in beneficiaries who qualified for the second tranche. This data reflects that the private housing reconstruction has taken a rapid pace in past few months.

Spokesperson of National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) mentioned, “Reconstruction has achieved this momentum due to the availability of engineers and technicians at the local level of various districts as well as the specified deadline to receive the second tranche.”

From amongst the beneficiaries approved for second tranche, maximum number of beneficiaries are from Sindhupalchowk, totalling 37,388 beneficiaries and minimum number from Bhaktapur, totalling 1,921 beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries can apply for second tranche once the technicians have assessed if the construction up till the DPC level or the foundation carried out with the first tranche is as per the guidelines.

Currently, beneficiary’s data are being collected for second tranche in less affected 17 districts.

Similarly, according to MoUD-CLPIU, the total number of houses constructed and which are under construction, in most affected 14 districts, have reached 3,60,478. Houses constructed has totalled 90,262, while houses under construction has totalled 2,70,216 so far. As per the data in NRA’s information system, maximum number of houses have been constructed in Dhading totalling 18,940 while minimum number of construction has taken place in Bhaktapur totalling 362 houses.