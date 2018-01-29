29 Jan 2018

Number of beneficiaries approved for second tranche crossed 2 hundred thousand

Report
from Government of Nepal
Published on 23 Jan 2018 View Original

The number of beneficiaries approved for the second tranche, of the government private housing grant, in most earthquake affected 14 districts, has crossed two hundred thousand. According to the data provided by Ministry of Urban Development-Central Level Implementation Unit (MoUD-CLPIU) this Tuesday until four in the afternoon, the total approved beneficiary count was 2,04,993.

The deadline for beneficiaries, who received their first tranche by mid-January 2017, to apply for the second tranche was until mid-January 2018. In the context of this deadline, there was a significant growth in beneficiaries who qualified for the second tranche. This data reflects that the private housing reconstruction has taken a rapid pace in past few months.

Spokesperson of National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) mentioned, “Reconstruction has achieved this momentum due to the availability of engineers and technicians at the local level of various districts as well as the specified deadline to receive the second tranche.”

From amongst the beneficiaries approved for second tranche, maximum number of beneficiaries are from Sindhupalchowk, totalling 37,388 beneficiaries and minimum number from Bhaktapur, totalling 1,921 beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries can apply for second tranche once the technicians have assessed if the construction up till the DPC level or the foundation carried out with the first tranche is as per the guidelines.

Currently, beneficiary’s data are being collected for second tranche in less affected 17 districts.

Similarly, according to MoUD-CLPIU, the total number of houses constructed and which are under construction, in most affected 14 districts, have reached 3,60,478. Houses constructed has totalled 90,262, while houses under construction has totalled 2,70,216 so far. As per the data in NRA’s information system, maximum number of houses have been constructed in Dhading totalling 18,940 while minimum number of construction has taken place in Bhaktapur totalling 362 houses.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.