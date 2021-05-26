NRCS handed oxygen concentrators to the Ministry of Health and Population

By: Sakun Kumar Joshi/NRCS

Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS) handed over 90 Oxygen concentrators and 70000 masks, 2000 coveralls to The Ministry of Health and Population. The health equipment were received from the Red Cross Society of China in coordination with the IFRC CO Nepal. The handover programme was facilitated and coordinated by the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens. NRCS Chairperson Dr. Netra Prasad Timsina handover Handover Note to Honorable Minister Juli Kumari Mahato, Minister of the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens, to Honorable Minister Hridayesh Tripathi, the Ministry of Health and Population.

Upone receiving the health equipment Honorable Minister Tripathi said, “Nepal Red Cross is always with the people suffering. Red Cross is providing need-based support in the communities, and this is one of such supports.” He further stated, “These health equipment will be provided to the most needy via Governement Hospitals.”

Nepal Red Cross Society’s Secretary General, Pitambar Aryal, says, “As the country’s largest humanitarian organisation, the Nepal Red Cross Society is playing a vital role with hundreds of volunteers working around the clock to help save lives across the country in this COVID-19 crisis”. Secretary General continues, “It’s critical that we help during this second wave of COVID-19 as is having devastating impacts on the lives of people. We firmly believe the spirit of the people is strong and we will get through this together. Our health teams are travelling across mountains and valleys to help in the farthest corners of Nepal.”.

Dr. Netra Prasad Timsina, Chairperson of Nepal Red Cross Society, said, “So far, Red Cross services have reached almost 400,000 people, as volunteers are making door-to-door visits, providing people with life-saving support such as food for isolated families and information that helps reduce the burden at hospitals where medical professionals are extremely pressed.

Hospitals lack adequate lifesaving medical supplies, particularly oxygen and life-saving equipment. Many lives are unfortunately being lost. At such a time, the provision of life saving medical equipment by the Chinese Red Cross Society is vital for the people of Nepal.”

Azmat Ulla, Head of Delegation of the IFRC in Nepal, said, “The need of the hour is for oxygen through the mobilization of oxygen products such as concentrators, ventilators and oxygen plants. In parallel, we need to continue to scale up preventive measures, get more vaccines in to support vaccination and alleviate the socio-economic impacts that have taken a massive told due to this second wave of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”