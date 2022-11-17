NRCS Flooding and Landslide Response 2022

The downpour of September and October 2022 impacted many parts of Karnali, Lumbini, and Sudarpaschim Provinces in Nepal that caused devasting ﬂooding and landslides due to which there was loss of lives and signiﬁcant damage to homes, infrastructures, and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities in multiple communities.

The volunteers deployed from the local units of Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS) responded instantly. The support received from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and its membership remained remarkable to reduce suffering. Basically NRCS initiated the following actions, but not limited to:

– Mobilization of volunteers, emergency response team, staff, and psychosocial counsellors in the affected areas.

– Distribution of ready-to-food items and non-food relief items which include tarpaulins, utensils, blankets, mattresses, solar panels, aqua tabs, mosquito nets, and face masks.

– Distribution of ready-to-eat food and food items..

– Distribution of hygiene and dignity kits.

– Cash assistance to the affected families.