NRA structure and work procedure to remain till mid-November

Kathmandu, June 24

The present institutional structure and work procedure of the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) will now remain until mid-November.

The 19th meeting of the NRA Steering Committee held today under the chairmanship of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli decided to continue the reconstruction works, including private housing reconstruction, until end of Kartik (November 16) which had earlier been aimed to complete by the current fiscal year that ends on July 15.

Chief Executive Officer of the NRA Sushil Gyewali informed that the disengagement and handing over plan decided earlier has been revised as the lockdown due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic hampered the overall reconstruction works, include the reconstruction of private houses.

These remaining works will now be completed within the first fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2021/22 by mobilizing minimum human resources, said Gyewali. He said that the handover works and organization of an international conference will be carried out along with the remaining reconstruction works.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Poudel expressed commitment to allocate necessary budget for the purpose from the first day of the fiscal year 2021/22 which begins on July 16.

The meeting decided to extend the deadline to complete private housing reconstruction by November 16 for the beneficiaries who could not complete reconstruction due to the second wave of pandemic.

The meeting directed the NRA to provide the remaining installment of the private housing grant to the beneficiaries who have rebuilt their houses but need to amend as per the safe housing criteria through the concerned local governments.

The meeting granted permission to organize an international conference on reconstruction from December 7 to 9. The NRA would organize the conference in a hybrid model analyzing the situation at that time.