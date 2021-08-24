NRA organizes training for technicians at local level

Kathmandu, August 18

The Earthquake Housing Reconstruction Project (EHRP) of the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) has begun providing training on to technicians working at the local level to help them understand the slope stabilization techniques.

The training will be provided for engineers and other technicians working in 282 local governments of the earthquake-affected districts. The training commenced from Kabhrepalanchowk today. Technicians working in all the local bodies in the district participated in the training.

Inaugurating the training program, Director of EHRP Bharat Aryal said that the training was organized as these technicians will have an important role to play in the disaster risk reduction and management.

“We believe that this training will be useful for these technicians while constructing houses and other infrastructures, including roads, to minimize the disaster risks,” Aryal said.

Deputy Director of EHRP Shyammani Kafle said that the training was organized as part of the planning to systematically handover the experience and learning of the post-earthquake reconstruction. “This training on slope stabilization techniques has been organized as we have seen some problems while carrying out the post-earthquake reconstruction,” he further said.

The EHRP believes that this sort of training would help support the government’s plan to implement 10-year campaign on disaster resilient Nepal on the basis of the experience and learning of the post-earthquake reconstruction.

The project had earlier organized training on resilient development for people’s representatives and staffs of the local governments in the quake-affected districts.

For the training program, a training manual has been prepared in joint collaboration of the NRA and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).