NRA Holds Monitoring and Evaluation Interactions in 29 Districts

Kathmandu, January 31

The National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) has held interactions in 29 districts to monitor and evaluate the on-going reconstruction works. The interactions were held in 11 most affected and 18 least affected districts.

Chief Executive Officer of the NRA Sushil Gyewali, Secretary Suresh Acharya, members of the NRA Executive Committee, Joint Secretaries and the Deputy Spokesperson of the NRA had led 11 different teams that held monitoring and evaluation interactions from January 25 to 30.

Those participating in these interactions were office-bearers of concerned district facilitation committee, chiefs and deputy chiefs of municipalities, chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of rural municipalities, chief administrative officers of the municipalities, spokesperson and ward chairpersons of the municipalities, officials of the district administration offices, bankers, representatives of partner organizations and the media persons. The heads of district coordination offices in the respective districts had chaired these interaction programs.

Chief Executive Office Gyewali has said that these interactions have helped us inform those in the districts about the policy decisions taken at the center and give us an opportunity to gather problems faced at the local level while implementing the construction activities.

“The interactions have now boosted our confidence that the reconstruction of remaining schools and basic works of reconstruction of other sectors could be completed within this fiscal year,” CEO Gyewali said.

The interaction programs were held in Dhading, Parbat, Sidhuli, Lamjung, Baglung, Sindhupalchowk, Dolakha, Solukhumbu, Khotang and Dhankuta on January 25 while they were held in Palpa, Nuwakot, Tanahu and Myagdi the day after.

Similarly, the interactions in Syangja, Makwanpur, Gorkha, Kavrepalanchowk, Ramechhap, Okhaldhunga, Bhojpur and Sankhuwasabha were held on January 27 and those in Nawalparasi, Rasuwa and Kaski were held on January 28.

Likewise, the programs were held in Chitwan and Arghakhanchi were held on January 29 and in Gulmi on January 30.

CEO Gyewali had led NRA teams in Palpa, Nawalparasi and Chitwan while Secretary Acharya led teams in Myagdi, Arghakhanchi and Gulmi.

The NRA will prepare work plans for to implement reconstruction works at the district, municipal and ward level on the basis of recommendations gathered at these interaction programs.