Nepal's Readiness and Response to COVID-19: Key Initiatives, Emerging Challenges and the Way Forward | Issue 2, April 2020

I. Context

The corona virus-caused disease COVID-19 has drawn the attention of people around the world. It is an illness caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2. Its symptoms include fever, dry cough, sore throat, fatigue, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties. People can die as the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, or kidney failure. It is highly contagious.

From December 2019, World Health Organization (WHO) has been closely monitoring the basic characteristics and progress of the coronavirus. Considering its prevalence, it announced the virus was “a public health emergency of international concern" on January 31, 2020 and a "pandemic" on March 11, 2020. Since the declaration of a pandemic, WHO has urged all affected countries to increase their performances to "isolate, test, treat and trace" in order to suppress and control COVID-19. Its mortality rate is now estimated at less than 1 percent from an initial estimate of 3.4 percent (though that figure is still changing). Because of the virus’s highly communicable nature, a healthy person who comes into contact with a sick person also is often infected, even though he or she may be asymptomatic.

Research has shown that even infected individuals who show improvement can transmit the virus, causing a so-called “second wave of infections,” which make a continuous challenge to public health professional. COVID-19 continues to threaten and disrupt people's lives and expose them to different forms of vulnerabilities with its wide and strong shocks. Both young and old people are at risk from this pandemic though fatalities are greater among older populations.

COVID-19 disrupts familial and societal lives. It is also continuously challenging to public health professional and epidemic sociologist for its systematic response. It is both a health pandemic that is killing thousands and a socio-economic crisis that is threatening the welfare of millions. Unlike other water, climate- or human-induced disasters, it is difficult to response to the pandemic because its microbes or bacteria or viruses are "invisible". As a result, microbiologists, virologists, and practitioners of public health are still in a dilemma about how to manage it safely. This pandemic has restricted people's daily lives, revised people's calendars, and forced them into self-isolation and quarantine. As COVID-19 is spreading exponentially, less developed counties like Nepal face a large risk if they do not take appropriate and effective measures in time.