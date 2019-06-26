26 Jun 2019

Nepal: Workshop on international humanitarian law for university teachers

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 25 Jun 2019 View Original

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in partnership with the Kathmandu School of Law (KSL) organised a capacity enhancement workshop on international humanitarian law (IHL) for university teachers to mark the 70th anniversary of the 1949 Geneva Conventions. The event – held on 21-22 June 2019 at the KSL outreach campus in Kavre – brought together 20 academics from the legal, humanities and social science streams at eight institutes, along with members of the Nepal Red Cross Society.

The participants deliberated on the contribution made by the Geneva Conventions in the last 70 years in reducing suffering during armed conflict and the challenges to IHL compliance. They also expressed strong concerns about its lack of application in many conflicts across the globe which is resulting in devastation and unacceptable humanitarian consequences. Created for the worst of times, the Geneva Conventions preserve the core of our common humanity.

The panelists representing the national judicial academy, national IHL committee, security forces and the academia updated the participants with several initiatives taken by these bodies for integration, promotion and application of IHL in Nepal. The workshop deliberated on several tools and resources (print, online, videos, blogs, platforms) available in the ICRC in addition to the methodology being applied, and agreed for mutual exchange of ideas and resources.

The workshop concluded with recommendations for consideration by the ICRC and academic institutes. These included sharing best practices from Nepal for the ICRC blogs and law and policy platforms as well as developing a network of IHL professionals.

Prof Geeta Pathak Sangroula from KSL and the ICRC representatives, Dr Anuradha Saibaba and Krishna Chandra Chalisey, led the discussions. This was the first such workshop in Nepal bringing together members of the academic community on the theme of the anniversary of the Geneva Conventions. A wider event is planned in August that will gather all relevant stakeholders on IHL.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.