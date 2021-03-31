Nepal
Nepal - Wildfires (JRC-GWIS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 March 2021)
Hundreds of wildfires in several parts of Nepal are spreading smoke and ash across the main cities, resulting in hazardous levels of air pollution.
According to media reports, schools are closed for four days from 30 March, due to the associated pollution and health risks.
According to the European Commission's Joint Research Centre's Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS), the fire danger forecast for 31 March-1 April is moderate to extreme in most parts of southern Nepal.