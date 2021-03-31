Nepal

Nepal - Wildfires (JRC-GWIS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 March 2021)

  • Hundreds of wildfires in several parts of Nepal are spreading smoke and ash across the main cities, resulting in hazardous levels of air pollution.

  • According to media reports, schools are closed for four days from 30 March, due to the associated pollution and health risks.

  • According to the European Commission's Joint Research Centre's Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS), the fire danger forecast for 31 March-1 April is moderate to extreme in most parts of southern Nepal.

