Nepal: UN Country Annual Result Report 2020

UNDAF PRIORITIES AND COORDINATION ARRANGEMENTS

The United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) 2018-2022 sets out the UN partnership with the Government of Nepal (GoN) aimed at supporting Nepal as it carves out its development agenda over the aforementioned five-year period. At the core of this UNDAF are the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Government of Nepal’s 14th and 15th Five Year Development Plan, and international commitments and norms to which Nepal is a party. Based on the lessons learned from the previous UNDAF (2013-2017), this framework builds upon successes, incorporates emerging issues and agreements, and serves to address Nepal’s larger economic, social, and environmental objectives.

The UNDAF (2018-2022) has defined four priority areas:

Sustainable and Inclusive Economic Growth; Social Development; Resilience, Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change; and Governance, Rule of Law and Human Rights.

The UN has established UNDAF Outcome Working Groups (OWG) for each outcome, which are co-chaired by the Heads of Agencies (HoAs) to facilitate effective implementation of the UNDAF. UNDAF Coordination Arrangements 2020