Nepal

Nepal - Snow avalanche (DRR, CatNat, DHM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 November 2021)

  • A snow avalanche occurred in Mustang District (Gandaki Province, central-northern Nepal, bordering with China) on 14 November, causing casualties and damage.
  • The Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal (DRR) and media report, as of 16 November, 11 injured people and a number of evacuated people across the residential area of three neighbouring villages (Kowang, Larjung and Nurikotgot, Mustang District).
  • Over the next 24 hours, drier conditions are expected over Gandaki Province.

