Nepal: Shelter Cluster Factsheet, January- December 2017

Overview:

Nepal is at high risk from several natural hazards such as floods, landslides, earthquakes, fires, thunder/hailstorms, and drought. An inventory of past disasters (from 1971-2008) highlights landslides, floods, flash floods and urban and rural fires as the principle hazards in terms of extent and frequency. The 25 April and 12 May 2015 events have proven that earthquakes remain a large-scale hazard with the country located on an active seismic belt combined with haphazard urbanization creating new risks each day.

This year, Nepal has experienced an increase of monsoon precipitations. The torrential rain continued between 11 and 14 August 2017 causing massive floods and several landslides affecting 20% of the population of Nepal. As of the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC), MOHA, some 41,893 HHs were fully and 158,758 HHs were partially damaged. MOHA requested all clusters to activate and coordinate the response. Since the emergency was not declared, there was a huge gap in funding.

IFRC launched the DREF of 3.5 million.

In the context of this response, more than 100,000 families received at least one type of roofing item (includes Tarps/Shelter kits/NFI sets/ Tents/CGI sheets) which is almost 58% of fully and partially damaged households. The agencies followed the one door policy and went through DDRC for support. The Government tarpaulin distribution was supported thoroughly with the agency’s shelter support (NFIs/Toolkits/Tarps). The TWG activated after the response will sit on regular basis to prepare a further response plan and make recommendations for early recovery, simultaneously going back to the preparedness activities.

NEEDS ANALYSIS

• Shelter Cluster Contingency plan for coordination needs to be updated.

• Revision of Emergency Shelter Models and Shelter kit Incorporating a cash component.

• Need of establishing private sector platform, well connected with the Shelter Cluster Nepal.

Key achievements include:

• Various meetings were held at National and District levels to produce a national monsoon contingency plan and cold wave preparedness plans for shelter coordination in 4 districts.

• Conducted a Shelter Cluster coordination training for 28 participants from the government, (I)NGOs and private sectors.

• Shelter cluster TWG is formed under the leadership of the Department of Urban Development and Building Construction, co-led and coordinated by IFRC, including 7 shelter partners as TWG members. The TWG will carry out the Shelter Cluster preparedness plan 2017/18.

• Shelter Cluster focal points in 4 DPDRR supported districts (Dang, Banke, Bardiya and Kailali) were identified.

GAPS/CHALLENGES

• Monsoon response was affected/postponed because of the 2nd phase of provincial/parliamentary election.

• Huge funding gap during the 2017 monsoon response.

• With the current process of state restructuring, the cluster modality needs to be reformed to adopt to the present situation.