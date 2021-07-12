Nepal

Nepal - Severe weather, update (DRR Nepal, MFD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 July 2021)

  • The monsoon rain continues to affect most parts of Nepal, causing floods, triggering landslides, and resulting in an increasing number of casualties and damage. Over the last 7 days, 26 landslides and nine flood events have occurred in the country.

  • According to national authorities and media reports, more than 50 people have died and almost 410 families have been affected.

  • On 12-13 July, moderate to heavy rain is forecast across most parts of the country, particularly over Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

