Nepal
Nepal - Severe weather, update (DRR Nepal, MFD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 July 2021)
The monsoon rain continues to affect most parts of Nepal, causing floods, triggering landslides, and resulting in an increasing number of casualties and damage. Over the last 7 days, 26 landslides and nine flood events have occurred in the country.
According to national authorities and media reports, more than 50 people have died and almost 410 families have been affected.
On 12-13 July, moderate to heavy rain is forecast across most parts of the country, particularly over Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.