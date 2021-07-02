Nepal
Nepal - Severe weather (NDRR, MFD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 July 2021)
Heavy rain with thunderstorms continues to cause floods and landslides across several areas of Nepal, leading to casualties and damage.
The Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal (NDRR), reports at least 15 fatalities and five missing people, during the period from 18 June to 2 July. At least 25 people have been injured and 81 families affected. Damage has been reported to 19 houses.
On 2-3 June, heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over central and eastern Nepal, particularly over Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.