Nepal - Severe weather (NDRR, MFD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 July 2021)

  • Heavy rain with thunderstorms continues to cause floods and landslides across several areas of Nepal, leading to casualties and damage.

  • The Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal (NDRR), reports at least 15 fatalities and five missing people, during the period from 18 June to 2 July. At least 25 people have been injured and 81 families affected. Damage has been reported to 19 houses.

  • On 2-3 June, heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over central and eastern Nepal, particularly over Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

