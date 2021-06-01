Nepal
Nepal - Severe weather (DRR portal, MFD Nepal, media floodlist) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 June 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting several Districts of Nepal since the last week, causing floods, triggering landslides and leading to casualties and damage.
- The Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal reports three fatalities in Pyuthan District (Lumbini Province, central-western Nepal) following severe weather-related events and one death in Tanahu District (Gandaki Province, central Nepal) due to a landslide. At least 13 houses have been damaged and 15 families affected.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast over northern, central and eastern Nepal.