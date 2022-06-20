Nepal - Severe weather (DRR, MFD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 June 2022)

Since the beginning of June, heavy rainfall, strong winds, and thunderstorms have been affecting parts of Nepal, causing floods, flash floods, landslides and leading to casualties.
The Nepal National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (DRR) reports that 21 people have died and 29 others have been injured. About 103 families have been affected by the disaster events and at least 40 buildings sustained damage.
On 20-21 June, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is forecast over western and eastern Nepal.