Nepal Red Cross Society - Wash Newsletter: COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Operation Issue#7; Dec-Jan 2021

Background

New cases of COVID-19 infection are gradually decreasing in Nepal, yet there are number of death cases being reported. COVID-19 has caused irreparable loss to many families who lost their family as well as pushed the global economy backwards. As Nepal government has uplifted the movement ban, with the increase in momentum, public have started to ignore the precautionary measures against COVID-19. Health experts in Nepal suggests to have extra precautionary measures following the winter as a new highly contagious strain has been reported in Britain and confirmed in Mexico as well as in neighboring country India which has created uncertainty among citizens in Nepal too due to open boarder between these two countries. In this risky season and situation, we all need to re-consider safety and security measures against COVID-19.

It is time taking to revive the receded economic situation of the country and the world into pre-COVID condition. Realizing the antiviral vaccine property to decrease the severity of illness and breaking chain, Nepal Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) steps-in deciding the countries from where to import vaccines and the target population to whom to vaccinate. As a silver lining, the rollout of the vaccines such as Pfizer/BioNtech and Astra Zeneca/Oxford University providing up to 95 percent protection against COVID-19 has started in the countries like USA, Britain and India.

