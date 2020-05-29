Nepal Red Cross Society Situation Report: ‘’COVID-19’’ Preparedness and Response #86 (5/25/2020)

As of 24th May 2020, the global death is 337687 (4286new deaths) with 5204508 (101502new cases) being infected and more than 20,00000 recovered from COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has decided to extend the ongoing suspension of domestic and international flights until June 14.

Ministry of Health confirmed 79 new cases on 25th May 2020. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 682. Of the total cases identified: 3 from Dhanusha, 3 from Kapilvastu, 3 case from Kathmandu, 23 cases from Bara, 26 cases from Rautahat, 2 from Saptari, 4 from Banke, 1 from Bardia and 7 from Dailekh district.

The Health Ministry also confirmed another Covid-19 fatality, in Parsa. 70-year-old man who died at Birgunj Hospital last week tested positive for the coronavirus and this case has been reported as the fourth Covid-19 death.

Likewise, 25 new patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery. With this, the total number of COVID-19 recovery tally 112.

Ministry of Health and Populations, Health Emergency Operation Centre (HEOC), is leading the responsewith the support of UN agencies and many other organizations.Nepal Red Cross Society(NRCS) is also the part of it, with the support of movement partners and government agencies at all levels NRCS is responding to the current situation.NRCS emergency operation Centre (EOC) was activated on 6th of February 2020 and 86 SITREPSreleased with the activities held in 77 District chapters of Red Cross.