Nepal Red Cross Society Situation Report: ‘’COVID-19’’ Preparedness and Response #74 (5/11/2020)

As of 10th May 2020, the global death is 274361(8499new deaths) with 3917366(61578new cases) being infected and more than 10,00,000 recovered from COVID-19 pandemic.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held on 6th May decided to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown till 18th May 2020.

The Ministry of Health and Populations, Health Emergency Operation Centre (HEOC), is leading the responsewith the support of UN agencies and many other organizations.Nepal Red Cross Society(NRCS) is also the part of it, with the support of movement partners and government agencies at all levels NRCS is responding to the current situation.NRCS emergency operation Centre (EOC) was activated on 6th of February 2020 and 73 SITREPS released with the activities held in 77 District chapters of Red Cross.

NRCS is responding to this pandemic through ambulance service, blood transfusion service, ensuring the availability of Personal Protective support to people in need(including the Red Cross staffs and volunteers) through various channels, mobilization of Red Cross Emergency Clinic(RCEC) as per necessity ,contact tracing,hygiene promotion campaigns mainly focusing on proper use of handwashing,distribution of soaps, buckets and jugs, provision of hand washing station, water point, toilets in quarantine/isolation. Equipment(PPEs) to the front line workers,providing the psychological